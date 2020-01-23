American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.00-6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.10. American Airlines Group also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.00-6.00 EPS.

AAL stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.75. 12,110,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,564,685. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.63. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $37.23.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,294.15% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAL shares. Cowen set a $36.00 target price on American Airlines Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.85.

In related news, Director James F. Albaugh bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.41 per share, with a total value of $314,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,618.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

