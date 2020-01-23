Analysts Anticipate IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to Post $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.93. IDEXX Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $605.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.09 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 405.71%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS.

IDXX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim set a $310.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.14.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $286.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.38 and a beta of 0.72. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $198.47 and a twelve month high of $294.57.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.37, for a total transaction of $917,171.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 584 shares in the company, valued at $163,152.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan W. Ayers sold 62,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.57, for a total transaction of $17,360,458.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,130 shares of company stock worth $31,118,453. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARP Americas LP lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.0% in the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 111,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 219.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

