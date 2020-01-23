Analysts Expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to Announce $0.58 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will announce earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Incyte’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.31. Incyte reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $4.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.27. Incyte had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $551.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INCY. BidaskClub cut shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Guggenheim cut shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.74.

In other news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,365.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Trower sold 16,500 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,327,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,318.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,436 shares of company stock worth $11,394,110 in the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 2.7% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 6.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 79,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.35. The company had a trading volume of 417,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,897. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Incyte has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $96.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

