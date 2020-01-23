Analysts Expect Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) Will Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) will report $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. Visteon reported earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Visteon.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 price target on shares of Visteon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Visteon in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.46.

In other Visteon news, SVP Sunil K. Bilolikar sold 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.27, for a total value of $181,894.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,283.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 4,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.87, for a total transaction of $426,717.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at $494,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Visteon by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Visteon by 261.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after buying an additional 523,854 shares during the last quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Visteon in the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Visteon in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,649,000.

Shares of Visteon stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $86.88. The company had a trading volume of 45,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,243. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.42. Visteon has a 52 week low of $44.04 and a 52 week high of $105.99.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

Read More: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visteon (VC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.