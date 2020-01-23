Analysts Expect Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) to Announce $1.47 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) will announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted earnings of $1.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year earnings of $5.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.69.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $14,801,861.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,581,027,000 after acquiring an additional 338,005 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,106,086 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $171,798,000 after acquiring an additional 212,891 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 216.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,281,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $124,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,622 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,951,028 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $107,911,000 after acquiring an additional 348,718 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,920,291 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $104,982,000 after acquiring an additional 412,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $52.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $74.94.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

