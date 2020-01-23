Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.31.

AWI traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.36. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $64.14 and a twelve month high of $106.02.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $277.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.93 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 78.13%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,472,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $629,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,327 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,325,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,219,000 after purchasing an additional 216,655 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 474,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,900,000 after purchasing an additional 200,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 563,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,735,000 after purchasing an additional 64,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

