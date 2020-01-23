B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$7.00 to C$7.25. The stock traded as high as C$5.65 and last traded at C$5.63, with a volume of 422336 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.56.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BTO. TD Securities raised B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cormark lifted their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Pi Financial set a C$6.50 price objective on B2Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.63.

In other news, Director Robert Gayton sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total transaction of C$43,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,060,400. Also, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total value of C$145,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$133,343.82. Insiders sold a total of 239,099 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,975 over the last ninety days.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.54.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$410.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About B2Gold (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

