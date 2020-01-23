Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) will report $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank Ozk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.74. Bank Ozk posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank Ozk will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $2.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bank Ozk.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $245.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

OZK has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank Ozk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank Ozk from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank Ozk by 211.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.69. The stock had a trading volume of 47,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.89. Bank Ozk has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

