BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Bought by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in BCE were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCE. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in BCE by 57.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 155.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

BCE opened at $47.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.36. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.57 and a 12-month high of $49.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous dividend of $0.56. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.93%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.73.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

