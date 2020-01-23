Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) PT Raised to $21.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bel Fuse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ BELFB traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,953. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.21. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.18 million, a P/E ratio of 148.69 and a beta of 1.58.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 0.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BELFB. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 22,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 641.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 65,633 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 7.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the third quarter worth $164,000. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

