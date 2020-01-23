BitDegree Trading Up 1.5% Over Last Week (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One BitDegree token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, HitBTC, IDEX and Cobinhood. In the last seven days, BitDegree has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. BitDegree has a market capitalization of $319,212.00 and $2.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitDegree alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00036975 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $456.89 or 0.05469333 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026410 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00032680 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00127817 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011765 BTC.

About BitDegree

BitDegree (CRYPTO:BDG) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 374,560,931 tokens. The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitDegree Token Trading

BitDegree can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, IDEX, Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDegree using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitDegree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitDegree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.