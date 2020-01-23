BitWhite Hits Market Cap of $16,152.00 (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last week, BitWhite has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BitWhite coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitFlip, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and Sistemkoin. BitWhite has a market cap of $16,152.00 and approximately $16,869.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00042488 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000291 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org

BitWhite Coin Trading

BitWhite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, BitFlip, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

