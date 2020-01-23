BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.75

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.70, with a volume of 22966 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average is $13.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 37,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm during the 3rd quarter worth $563,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm during the 3rd quarter worth $2,165,000. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm Company Profile (NYSE:MFL)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

