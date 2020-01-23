BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.75

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.70, with a volume of 22966 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average is $13.39.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.
BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm Company Profile (NYSE:MFL)
BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.
