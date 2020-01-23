Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Bought by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 695.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BXMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Compass Point started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.79. 46,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,345. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $33.08 and a 52-week high of $38.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day moving average of $36.14.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $101.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.58%.

In other news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $32,866.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,480,204.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $31,275.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,037.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,107 shares of company stock worth $148,819. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

