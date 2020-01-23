Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Hits New 12-Month High at $141.19

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $141.19 and last traded at $141.00, with a volume of 132001 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $139.90.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.58.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $743.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.74 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 6.70%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Koop sold 9,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $1,331,588.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,765.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Johnston sold 18,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total value of $2,561,528.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,245 shares of company stock worth $21,132,052. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXP. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 22.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 14.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

