BoutsPro (BOUTS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $23,801.00

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 23rd. In the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BoutsPro has a market cap of $148,518.00 and approximately $23,801.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoutsPro token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $285.67 or 0.03405829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011930 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00203156 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029316 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00125450 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BoutsPro’s genesis date was March 10th, 2018. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here

BoutsPro can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoutsPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

