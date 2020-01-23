Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) PT Raised to $37.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

NYSE BYD traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $28.69. 198,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,643. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.01.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $819.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brian A. Larson sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $193,715.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $298,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,815,309.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,217 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 190.5% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 32,554 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Miles Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.