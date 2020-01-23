Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) PT Raised to $37.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.96% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.11.
NYSE BYD traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $28.69. 198,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,643. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.01.
In related news, VP Brian A. Larson sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $193,715.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $298,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,815,309.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,217 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.35% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 190.5% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 32,554 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Miles Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.
About Boyd Gaming
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
