Brokerages Expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to Post $2.16 EPS

Analysts expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to post earnings of $2.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.14. SBA Communications posted earnings of $2.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year earnings of $8.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.44 to $8.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $9.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($1.78). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $486.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBAC. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,051,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 194.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $252.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,907. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.19 and its 200 day moving average is $242.95. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $172.32 and a twelve month high of $270.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 210.92, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.60.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

