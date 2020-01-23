Brokerages Set Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) PT at $25.00

Shares of Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,948,000 after buying an additional 34,918 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RBNC traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.30. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,794. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average is $22.86. Reliant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 7.62%. On average, analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

