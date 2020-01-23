Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 4.82% from the company’s current price.

BC has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Brunswick from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Longbow Research cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brunswick from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $62.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.70. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $41.02 and a fifty-two week high of $62.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.49 and a 200-day moving average of $53.59.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $976.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.32 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.96% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,339 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $79,322.36. Also, CFO William Metzger sold 4,111 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $245,221.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,881,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,667,000 after buying an additional 93,178 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brunswick by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,778 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Brunswick by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,376,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,883,000 after acquiring an additional 34,033 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Brunswick by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,518,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,663,000 after acquiring an additional 38,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brunswick by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,967,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

