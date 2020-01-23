Bulleon (BUL) Price Reaches $0.0130 on Exchanges

Bulleon (CURRENCY:BUL) traded down 50.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Bulleon has traded 49.7% lower against the dollar. Bulleon has a market capitalization of $14,292.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of Bulleon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bulleon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bulleon Token Profile

Bulleon's total supply is 1,160,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,353 tokens. The official website for Bulleon is bulleon.io . The Reddit community for Bulleon is /r/Bulleon and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bulleon is medium.com/@Bulleon_net .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bulleon

Bulleon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulleon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bulleon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bulleon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

