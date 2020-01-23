Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Announces Earnings Results

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 million.

Business First Bancshares stock remained flat at $$24.41 during midday trading on Thursday. 24 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,052. Business First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $25.95. The firm has a market cap of $327.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $28.50 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

