Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 million.

Business First Bancshares stock remained flat at $$24.41 during midday trading on Thursday. 24 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,052. Business First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $25.95. The firm has a market cap of $327.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $28.50 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Earnings History for Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST)

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.