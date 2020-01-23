Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys New Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 102,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33,251 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.27.

In other news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $287,785.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.56, for a total transaction of $448,025.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,172,415.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,077 shares of company stock worth $1,565,992. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $296.06. 8,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,356. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $279.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $185.08 and a 52 week high of $299.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 448.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

