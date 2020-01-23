Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Increases Stock Position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 62.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,993,000 after purchasing an additional 39,207 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,464,000 after purchasing an additional 303,514 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,317,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 737,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,158,000 after purchasing an additional 21,324 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRAH stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.55. 3,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,446. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $115.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $780.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.64 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRAH shares. Wolfe Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.40.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

