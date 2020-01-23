Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,447 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 88.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $288.00 price objective (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.05.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total value of $4,221,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard M. Libenson sold 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.25, for a total transaction of $507,919.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,167.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,313 shares of company stock worth $9,099,357 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $312.38. 270,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,886. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $138.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $296.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.86. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $205.75 and a 12 month high of $313.56.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

