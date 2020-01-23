Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,903 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,273,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,615,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 91,729 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 30,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $120,387.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,219.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jack A. Fusco acquired 8,400 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.90 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 619,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,136,562.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of LNG stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.26. The company had a trading volume of 473,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,504. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.90 and a 12 month high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNG. UBS Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised Cheniere Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

