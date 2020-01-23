Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Raises Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 159.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Anthem accounts for about 0.5% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Anthem by 176.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 117,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,077,000 after purchasing an additional 74,805 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Anthem by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,821,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,814 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Anthem by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Anthem by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 165,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANTM stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $304.59. 5,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,241. The company has a market cap of $77.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $297.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.30. Anthem Inc has a 1 year low of $227.16 and a 1 year high of $317.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.88 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 19.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Anthem from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Anthem from $371.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI raised Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.00.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 9,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total value of $2,584,098.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,453,490.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,503,088 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

