Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 10,012 Shares of GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its stake in shares of GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,012 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.07% of GeoPark worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 439.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 486,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,016,000 after buying an additional 396,127 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 426,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,855,000 after buying an additional 205,452 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 351,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after buying an additional 177,555 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $891,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 57,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 43,371 shares during the last quarter. 31.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPRK. ValuEngine upgraded GeoPark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Itau Unibanco began coverage on GeoPark in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on GeoPark in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:GPRK traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.59. 6,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,636. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average of $18.76. GeoPark Ltd has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter. GeoPark had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 14.66%.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

