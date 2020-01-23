Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $2.33 Million Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,000. CMS Energy makes up approximately 0.7% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 316.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,044,000 after acquiring an additional 932,469 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 16.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,705,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,926,000 after acquiring an additional 664,178 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 37.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,202,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,843,000 after acquiring an additional 597,905 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at about $25,814,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 18.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,107,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,026,000 after acquiring an additional 334,397 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Shares of NYSE CMS traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.76. The company had a trading volume of 25,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,072. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $50.08 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.06.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.67%.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $355,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 206,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,134,710.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $47,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,690 shares of company stock worth $1,651,360 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.