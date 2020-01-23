Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Nomura raised their price target on the stock from $108.00 to $111.00. The stock had previously closed at $108.52, but opened at $106.76. Nomura currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Capital One Financial shares last traded at $105.85, with a volume of 101,696 shares changing hands.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.14.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total transaction of $846,672.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,587.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 2,216 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $209,412.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,026 shares of company stock valued at $28,179,260 in the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5,895.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,445 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 361,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,827,000 after acquiring an additional 123,270 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 95,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after acquiring an additional 14,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.33.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

