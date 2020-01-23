Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Nomura raised their price target on the stock from $108.00 to $111.00. The stock had previously closed at $108.52, but opened at $106.76. Nomura currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Capital One Financial shares last traded at $105.85, with a volume of 101,696 shares changing hands.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.14.
In other Capital One Financial news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total transaction of $846,672.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,587.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 2,216 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $209,412.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,026 shares of company stock valued at $28,179,260 in the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.33.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.
About Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
Read More: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.