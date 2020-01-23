Carlton Investments Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:CIN) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Carlton Investments Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:CIN) fell 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$32.56 ($23.09) and last traded at A$32.56 ($23.09), 1,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$32.99 ($23.40).

The company has a quick ratio of 47.04, a current ratio of 47.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$32.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$31.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.02 million and a P/E ratio of 18.93.

In other Carlton Investments Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs news, insider Alan Rydge 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th.

Carlton Investments Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia through its subsidiaries. Carlton Investments Limited was founded in 1928 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

