Castle (CSTL) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $151.00

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Castle coin can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. Castle has a total market capitalization of $132,062.00 and $151.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Castle has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.33 or 0.01213045 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00031520 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000177 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000051 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000693 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Castle

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 16,522,143 coins and its circulating supply is 16,128,520 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

