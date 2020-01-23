Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.23% and a return on equity of 12.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $36.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.89 and a fifty-two week high of $40.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.95.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

CATY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $365,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,151,963.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $55,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,788 shares in the company, valued at $66,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,469 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,224 in the last three months. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.