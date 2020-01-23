CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Holdings Raised by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 2,005.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,708 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $4,891,000. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 262,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 34,550 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 329,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 162,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $171,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $562,450. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $26.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.81. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNP. SunTrust Banks cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays cut CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.07.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

