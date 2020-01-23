Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $74.00

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $74.00 and last traded at $73.33, with a volume of 8856 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.50.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.53.
The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 120.26 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.
In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $265,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $1,057,222.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the third quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 29.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 17.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.
