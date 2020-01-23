Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $74.00

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $74.00 and last traded at $73.33, with a volume of 8856 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.53.

The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 120.26 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $202.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.52 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $265,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $1,057,222.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the third quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 29.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 17.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

