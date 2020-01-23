Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $20.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 million.

Shares of Chemung Financial stock traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $41.00. 558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.42. Chemung Financial has a 1-year low of $38.56 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

CHMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Chemung Financial in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.