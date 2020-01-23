Citigroup Initiates Coverage on AON (NYSE:AON)

Analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of AON (NYSE:AON) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AON. Raymond James cut AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair raised AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,679. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.31. The firm has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85. AON has a fifty-two week low of $151.65 and a fifty-two week high of $212.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. AON had a return on equity of 51.63% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AON will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AON news, Director J Michael Losh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total transaction of $968,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $331,727.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,581.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in AON by 7.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,002,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,601,000 after purchasing an additional 133,427 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in AON by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,317,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,280,000 after buying an additional 18,146 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 15,731.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,065,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,644,000 after buying an additional 1,058,896 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 636,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,295,000 after buying an additional 28,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AON by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,066,000 after buying an additional 31,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.