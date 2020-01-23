Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Chubb (NYSE:CB)

Investment analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.03% from the stock’s previous close.

CB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.92.

Get Chubb alerts:

NYSE:CB traded down $2.90 on Tuesday, hitting $150.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,225. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb has a one year low of $128.58 and a one year high of $162.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,060 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $2,126,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,043,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $24,226,094.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,290,312.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,658 shares of company stock worth $29,210,599. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $464,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Chubb by 688.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 668,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,903,000 after purchasing an additional 583,559 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 58,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 14,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.