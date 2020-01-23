Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,364 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,748,022,000 after buying an additional 8,635,296 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $305,744,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,191,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $594,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,859 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 3,054,871 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $137,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,282,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $508,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,071 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $46.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.67 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $215.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Benchmark started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 target price on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

