Community Bankers Trust (ESXB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 24th. Analysts expect Community Bankers Trust to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million.

ESXB traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.48. The stock had a trading volume of 251 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,973. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43. Community Bankers Trust has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $9.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from Community Bankers Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Community Bankers Trust in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

