Consolidated Investment Group LLC Grows Stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies comprises about 1.8% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Williams Companies by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 277.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.73.

Williams Companies stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.47. 240,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,444,116. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.95. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.96, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.55. Williams Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 6.95%. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.41%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

