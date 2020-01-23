Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,407 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 4,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,948 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,424,000 after acquiring an additional 11,941 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $312.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $138.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.86. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $205.75 and a 52 week high of $313.56.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. Edward Jones downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Northcoast Research downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective (up from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.05.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total transaction of $4,221,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,703 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total value of $516,026.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,280.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,313 shares of company stock valued at $9,099,357 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.