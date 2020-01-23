Cowen Cuts Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target to $75.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its target price cut by research analysts at Cowen from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Sunday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $73.14. 17,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,940. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 7.56%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $1,322,268.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 185,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $14,249,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.