Cowen Lowers Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$1.40

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.70 to C$2.10 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TD Securities downgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$3.25 to C$1.70 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.70 to C$3.60 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.58.

Shares of TSE:BBD.B traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.24. 7,960,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,460,000. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.00. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$1.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.03.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

