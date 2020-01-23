Craig Hallum Downgrades MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) to Hold

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) was downgraded by Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $90.00. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.17. 3,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,526. MGP Ingredients has a 52 week low of $36.14 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $664.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.58.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.16). MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $90.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,598,000 after purchasing an additional 80,664 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,309,000 after acquiring an additional 278,254 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 398,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 331,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,956,000 after acquiring an additional 36,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 267.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,997,000 after purchasing an additional 219,691 shares during the period.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

