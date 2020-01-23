Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Stock Position Increased by Genesis Investment Management LLP

Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,093,929 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 180,650 shares during the quarter. Credicorp makes up about 6.0% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $233,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Credicorp by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Credicorp by 959.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 14,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Credicorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

BAP stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $217.94. The company had a trading volume of 944 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.55 and a 200 day moving average of $213.14. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $199.83 and a 12 month high of $252.49.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 24.52%. Analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Credicorp news, insider Abotomey Darryl sold 105,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $762,745.90. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Credicorp from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

