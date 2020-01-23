Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$97.35 million for the quarter.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.