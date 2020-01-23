CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Sets New 52-Week High at $149.62

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $149.62 and last traded at $149.55, with a volume of 11584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.69.

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.82.

The stock has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a PE ratio of 75.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,191,812.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCI. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 655.6% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

