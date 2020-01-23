Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.00-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.94. Customers Bancorp also updated its FY 2025
After-Hours guidance to 6.00-6.00 EPS.
CUBI stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,686. The stock has a market cap of $695.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.58. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $25.72.
Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.36 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 13.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Customers Bancorp Company Profile
Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
