Davinci Coin (DAC) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Davinci Coin (CURRENCY:DAC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Davinci Coin has a market capitalization of $6.05 million and $296,066.00 worth of Davinci Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Davinci Coin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Davinci Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Davinci Coin alerts:

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009910 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Davinci Coin Token Profile

Davinci Coin (DAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 7th, 2018. Davinci Coin’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,601,858,620 tokens. The official website for Davinci Coin is davinci.vision . Davinci Coin’s official Twitter account is @dacash_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Davinci Coin

Davinci Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Davinci Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Davinci Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Davinci Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Davinci Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Davinci Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.